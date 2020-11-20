Woo!ah! drop 'Bad Girl' MV teaser

3

Woo!ah! have dropped their music video teaser for "Bad Girl".

In the MV teaser, Woo!ah! hatch a plan to break out and are ready to shoot. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', which is set to drop on November 24 KST.

Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

