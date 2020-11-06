TREASURE are ready to move in 'MMM' MV

TREASURE have dropped their music video for "MMM"!
In the MV, the TREASURE members show their moves in a futuristic warehouse. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's about coming across someone who drives you crazy.
Watch TREASURE's "MMM" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
