Music Video
TREASURE are ready to move in 'MMM' MV

TREASURE have dropped their music video for "MMM"!

In the MV, the TREASURE members show their moves in a futuristic warehouse. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's about coming across someone who drives you crazy. 

Watch TREASURE's "MMM" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Daebak ~! Song & MV was LIT ~!!! Still STUN while watching even after so many teasers. Treasure Fighting ~!

B-side ORANGE is very very nice too..

