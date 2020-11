STAYC has revealed a new preview video ahead of their debut.

On November 9 KST, High Up Entertainment's upcoming girl group gave fans a snippet of their choreography for their title song. As seen in their previous teasers, the concept is all about the eye-catching neon and glitter effects, highlighting the members' visuals even more.

Their debut single album 'Star To a Young Culture' contains two tracks "So Bad" and "Like This". Stay tuned for the release on November 12!