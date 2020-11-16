Soohyun covers Seventeen's 'Very Nice'; admits he misses fellow U-Kiss members on 'Alternate Character Contest'

U-KISS's Soohyun is among the contestants of Mnet's new variety-competition program 'Alternate Character Contest!'



In the first episode, which aired on November 16 KST, various celebrities competed to show a panel of judges the talents of their alter-egos. During Soohyun's stage, he introduced his alter-ego 'Soohyun O.P.P.A,' one of his five alter-egos that perform together in one idol group, and performed a cover of Seventeen's single "Very Nice."



During another portion of the episode, Soohyun brought up that he is not very used to solo schedules, adding that since his debut, he has only ever been alone for a schedule five times because he was always a member of a group.



"From when I started my military service, the other members began moving on to do what they would like to do and left," he explained. "My mood felt very strange. It's sad, but for the first time, I could not describe how I felt with words. I really miss them."







Meanwhile, U-KISS, who recently celebrated their 12th debut anniversary, is currently members Soohyun, Hoon, and Jun.

Check out Soohyun O.P.P.A's "Very Nice" performance above!