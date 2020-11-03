Singer-songwriter accused of rape after death of ex-girlfriend

Singer-songwriter 'A' has been accused of rape after the death of his ex-girlfriend.



According to MBC's 'News Desk' on November 3, the surviving family of 27-year-old Song filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend 'A,' who's said to be a famous singer and composer. It's reported Song, who was an aspiring singer working a part-time job and playing as a band member, was found dead this past April. She left a suicide note, stating, "People have caused me hurt and pain."



Two months before her death, Song had a text conversation with a friend stating she had been drugged by 'A' when they were having alcohol together. Song's acquaintances are claiming 'A' had illegally photographed and sexually assaulted her during their relationship, and after hearing of the allegations, Song's father filed a complaint with the police.



'A's lawyer refuted the claim, stating, "It's just one-sided allegations by the accuser, but A has never acted illegally." Police are currently investigating the case, and they've booked 'A' on the charges of sexual violence, rape, and injury. A search and seizure to digitally analyze 'A's phone and computer are also planned.



'A' is known as a guitarist, who recently participated in recording for a famous idol group.

