SECRET NUMBER have dropped their performance music video for "Got that Boom".
In the performance MV, SECRET NUMBER go over the energetic choreography in the middle of light shows. "Got That Boom" is the girl group's second single album, and it's about getting excited and caught up in a feeling.
Watch SECRET NUMBER's "Got that Boom" performance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
SECRET NUMBER drop 'Got that Boom' performance MV
