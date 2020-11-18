Jang Jae In reveals gothic performance in 'Dust' MV

Jang Jae In has revealed a gothic performance music video for "Dust".



In the MV, Jang Jae In takes on a gothic concept and style. "Dust" is the title song of the singer-songwriter's first full album 'Pursuit of Anxiety', and it's written and composed by Jang Jae In herself. The lyrics are a poem she wrote when she was 18 years old about being afraid to walk outside and having to cut people out of your life.



Watch Jang Jae In's "Dust" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.