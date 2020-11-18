78

7

News
Posted by germainej 21 hours ago

Former After School member Jung Ah comments on Kaeun's wrongful elimination from 'Produce 48'

AKP STAFF

Former After School member Jung Ah commented on Kaeun's wrongful elimination from 'Produce 48'.

On November 18, Jung Ah shared captures of news articles on her Instagram story, stating Kaeun was found to be a victim of vote manipulation on 'Produce 48'. The former After School member delivered a short message, saying, "I knew this would happen," expressing her opinion on the matter.

Kaeun placed 5th on 'Produce 48', and it was later revealed her final elimination was due to vote manipulation by the production team. 

As previously reported, Mnet issued an official apology to the trainees who were wrongfully eliminated from the competitive reality series due to vote manipulation, and the names of the trainees who should've made the final 'Produce' project groups were released by the court.

  1. After School
  2. Jung Ah
  3. Kaeun
  4. PRODUCE 101
59

kxk7,637 pts 21 hours ago 5
21 hours ago

kaeun is the biggest victim in this whole mess I feel so bad for her

28

jinkiswife759 pts 21 hours ago 2
21 hours ago

If pledis and bighit(cuz I have more hope on them than pledis) won't sue mnet for the shit kaeun had to go through I will literally cry. Everyone protects izone with all their being so show the same energy for kaeun being used as a pity for views and then throwing her under the bus after she has worked so hard not only for herself but also after school. I just knew that the line up didn't make sense. Especially 2 that I won't name. Kaeun and chowon were done fucking dirty. Pledis and cube better move their asses and take legal action now that it's official. Don't let mnet continue doing rigged shows where trainees are used for views and then thrown away.


