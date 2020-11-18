Former After School member Jung Ah comments on Kaeun's wrongful elimination from 'Produce 48'

Former After School member Jung Ah commented on Kaeun's wrongful elimination from 'Produce 48'.



On November 18, Jung Ah shared captures of news articles on her Instagram story, stating Kaeun was found to be a victim of vote manipulation on 'Produce 48'. The former After School member delivered a short message, saying, "I knew this would happen," expressing her opinion on the matter.



Kaeun placed 5th on 'Produce 48', and it was later revealed her final elimination was due to vote manipulation by the production team.



As previously reported, Mnet issued an official apology to the trainees who were wrongfully eliminated from the competitive reality series due to vote manipulation, and the names of the trainees who should've made the final 'Produce' project groups were released by the court.

