Natty to warm up the cold weather with 'Teddy Bear' comeback

Natty is getting ready to come back.

She released a cute comeback poster for her second single "Teddy Bear". She'll be releasing 3 sets of concept photos and 2 MV teasers on top of her album cover release. The scheduler already hints at what kind of concept she'll be coming back with - a lovely, warm concept.



Natty first made an appearance on Mnet's 'Sixteen' in 2015 at the age of 14, and she made her debut with "Nineteen" this past May under Swing Entertainment.



Get ready for Natty's second single on November 12th at 6PM KST.