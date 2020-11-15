LOONA surprises fans with stunning MV teaser for B-side single 'Star'

LOONA is releasing a second single off of their latest album!

On November 16 KST, the Blockberry Creative girl group unveiled a music video teaser for the song "Star," a B-side off of their 3rd mini album '12:00.' In the clip, the group is resting together in a gorgeous room full of plants and flowers. As the song's piano melody plays, the camera zooms in on shots of each member with their eyes closed, showcasing their doll-like visuals. The scene then moves to them all gathering, with their soft vocals flowing through the ethereal setting.

Meanwhile, '12:00,' which features title track "Why Not," was released on October 19.

Check out the "Star" teaser above, and stay tuned for when the full music video is released on November 18 at 12 PM.