ENHYPEN announce group leader ahead of debut

ENHYPEN announced the group's leader ahead of their debut.



The 'I-LAND' boy group released a new video on YouTube, explaining ENHYPEN's leader selection. The members explained they had undergone interviews and took various tests, and at the end, Heeseung and Jungwon were chosen as the two candidates.



In the end, Jungwon was chosen as the ultimate leader of ENHYPEN. Heeseung stated, "I thought I could offer help in more areas if I were in the role of the eldest and a fellow member rather than a leader," and Jungwon said he would do his best for the members.



He expressed, "I didn't know I would become the leader, and it seems a little sudden. Now I need to feel a sense of duty. I want to be a leader who isn't too distant. I want all 6 members to freely offer their opinions, and I will too. So let's work hard together."



ENHYPEN are dropping their debut album 'Border: Day One' drops on November 30 KST.