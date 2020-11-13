MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa says she makes a lot of choreography mistakes.



On the November 13th episode of 'Hidden Singer 6', Hwa Sa visited contestant Lee Soo Bin, who was competing on the episode dedicated to Jang Bum Joon. Lee Soo Bin expressed, "I'm usually a passive person, so I'm worried about the stage," and Hwa Sa gave her advice, saying, "The only way to gain confidence is practice."



The MAMAMOO member further revealed, "I also make a lot of choreography mistakes, but I always feel as if I'm making it up with my voice."



In other news, MAMAMOO recently made a comeback with "AYA".

