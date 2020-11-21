29

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BTS reveal comfy 'on my pillow' version of 'Life Goes On' MV

BTS have revealed a comfy 'on my pillow' version of their "Life Goes On" music video!

In this new MV, the BTS members are lounging in bed, which is a familiar scene from the first MV. "Life Goes On" is the title track of the Big Hit Entertainment group's latest album 'BE', and it's meant as a message of encouragement to anyone who needs to hear it.

Watch BTS' "Life Goes On" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Astres_Dare2,886 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago
This is so cute :D
also...they are still bad at lipsynching XD

Krieg-972 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

Simplicity is beauty! BTS does not need to create noise anymore. The name BTS alone is a huge earthly noise already.

