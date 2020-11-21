SHINee Key's witty response to fan during live stream gets attention

SHINee Key's witty response to a fan during a live stream is receiving attention online.



During an Instagram live stream on November 21, Key appeared in green pajamas and spoke with fans. One overseas fan commented, "I don't know Korean. Please speak in English." After reading the comment, Key replied in Korean, "Then learn Korean. Work hard studying Korean."



Netizens responded, "Wow, so straightforward," "That's right. English isn't the only language to communicate with globally," "If you like the artist, you should study the language," "This is the first time I've seen a celebrity say this," "So cool," and more.



In other news, Key was officially discharged from his mandatory military service last month.



What do you think of what SHINee's Key said?