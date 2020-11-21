SHINee Key's witty response to fan during live stream gets attention

8

SHINee Key's witty response to a fan during a live stream is receiving attention online.

During an Instagram live stream on November 21, Key appeared in green pajamas and spoke with fans. One overseas fan commented, "I don't know Korean. Please speak in English." After reading the comment, Key replied in Korean, "Then learn Korean. Work hard studying Korean."

Netizens responded, "Wow, so straightforward," "That's right. English isn't the only language to communicate with globally," "If you like the artist, you should study the language," "This is the first time I've seen a celebrity say this," "So cool," and more.

In other news, Key was officially discharged from his mandatory military service last month. 

What do you think of what SHINee's Key said?

TheMooseLordLee
I don’t get why people push for idols to speak English. I don’t understand a word of Korean, learning languages is something I’m terrible at so I either just don’t watch, watch and just figure out what’s happening if I can or wait until someone might put something up in regards to it with a translation.

1 more reply

vanessa-expedita
I don't speak English fluently (My mother tongue is Portuguese) and I find it so arrogant on the part of anyone who asks someone to speak English in lives when that is not the mother tongue of idols. Learn a second language, you are not the center of the world.

