Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

GOT7's Yugyeom features in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' individual teaser images

Yugyeom is featured in the latest teaser images for GOT7's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

In the teasers, Yugyeom takes on each of the 3 major concepts for the JYP Entertainment group's comeback album. GOT7 will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is out on the 30th.

Check out Yugyeom's teasers below, and watch the "Breath" MV teaser here if you missed it.

0

quark1239514,433 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Yugyeom always making people swerve. 😭

0

notalovelyworld597 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

My bby so chic

