GOT7's Yugyeom features in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' individual teaser images

Yugyeom is featured in the latest teaser images for GOT7's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.



In the teasers, Yugyeom takes on each of the 3 major concepts for the JYP Entertainment group's comeback album. GOT7 will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is out on the 30th.



Check out Yugyeom's teasers below, and watch the "Breath" MV teaser here if you missed it.

