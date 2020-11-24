6

0

Misc
Posted by beansss

BTOB 4U take home their first #1 trophy with debut song 'Show Your Love' on 'The Show'

BTOB's first ever unit group BTOB 4U took home their first #1 trophy since debut on the November 24 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the unit group was nominated for the 1st place trophy alongside aespa's "Black Mamba" and Jo Seung Youn's "Bump Bump". In the end, BTOB 4U's debut title track "Show Your Love" was announced as the winner!

After accepting the trophy from 'The Show', BTOB 4U gave their first shoutout to their members, Hyunsik, Ilhoon, and Sungjae who are all currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties. Watch BTOB 4U's first ever win on this week's 'The Show' above, and also check out their fun "Show Your Love" stage below!

  1. BTOB
  2. BTOB 4U
