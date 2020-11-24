Seohyun & Jun Hyun Moo confirmed to host the '2020 The Fact Music Awards' for the 3rd year in a row

6

Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo have been chosen as the main MCs of the upcoming '2020 The Fact Music Awards' for the third year in a row! 

Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo have represented 'The Fact Music Awards' since the the award ceremony's first year in 2018. This year, the two hosts will be returning for this year's unique online ceremony taking place on December 12. 

Artists including BTS, Super JuniorNU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, Seventeen, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Kang DanielStray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, Weeekly, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, and Jessi will be performing for a night of explosive festivities. 

Tickets for the '2020 The Fact Music Awards' will go on sale soon via the ceremony's official website, so stay tuned!

AyeeGitIt247
I was surprised to see a girlgroup there that i havent heard much about (weekly) but searched them up and they were the best selling girlgroup of this year by the time they sent out the invitations, so makes sense, for thsoe that were also wondeirng. Also im saying were cuz i have a feeling aespa has probably sold more by now, or will soon


Unrelated but I heard pentagon was attending a certain award show but i forgot the name, anybody know?

