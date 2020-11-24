Seohyun & Jun Hyun Moo confirmed to host the '2020 The Fact Music Awards' for the 3rd year in a row

Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo have been chosen as the main MCs of the upcoming '2020 The Fact Music Awards' for the third year in a row!

Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo have represented 'The Fact Music Awards' since the the award ceremony's first year in 2018. This year, the two hosts will be returning for this year's unique online ceremony taking place on December 12.

Artists including BTS, Super Junior, NU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, Seventeen, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Kang Daniel, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, Weeekly, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, and Jessi will be performing for a night of explosive festivities.

Tickets for the '2020 The Fact Music Awards' will go on sale soon via the ceremony's official website, so stay tuned!

