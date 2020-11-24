Is Suzy working on new music with Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah?

Recently, Urban Zakapa member Jo Hyun Ah uploaded a series of photos of her best friend Suzy.

Jo Hyun Ah posted the photos on her Instagram with the caption "Working, My Suz, so pretty."

In the photos, Suzy is seen wearing comfortable clothing and sitting in front of the recording mic holding an electric guitar.



Also, the Urban Zakapa member poster other photos in which Suzy is seen sitting comfortably on the sofa. Suzy looks relaxed and serene, posing for the camera without much makeup on her face.

What caught the attention of many netizens is Suzy's undeniable beauty that is reflected through the photo.

Lastly, Jo Hyun Ah showed off her love for Suzy as she used the hashtags "Suz," "suzy," and "My love."

Meanwhile, Jo Hyun Ah and Suzy are known to be very close. They previously released a song that they co-composed. Jo Hyun Ah appeared on KBS2's 'Happy Together Season 3' in 2018 and stated that she often goes to Suzy's house.

Suzy also showed off her friendship with the Urban Zakapa member as she posted the snack truck that Jo Hyun Ah had sent to her drama film set.

