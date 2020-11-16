ATEEZ wish their official fanclub ATINY a happy birthday with a surprise new song, only available for 24-hours

ATEEZ would like to wish their official fanclub ATINY a very happy birthday!

November 17 marks the 2nd anniversary since ATEEZ's official fanclub ATINY was first formed. As a special celebratory gift, ATEEZ have dropped a heartwarming, handwritten lyrics video, featuring a brand new, unreleased song!

Titled "Celebrate", the track is composed and written by ATEEZ's Hongjong alongside the group's signature producing team, Edenary. What's more is that the video will only be available for a 24-hour time period from November 17 at 00 AM KST through 24 AM KST!

If you haven't already, check out ATEEZ's "Celebrate" video above!