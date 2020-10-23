TWICE reveal making of 'Eyes Wide Open' album jacket

TWICE have revealed the making of their album jacket for 'Eyes Wide Open'.



In the video, the TWICE members tell you the concept behind the songs on their second full album, and fans get a sneak peek at their photo shoot for the album cover. 'Eyes Wide Open' is dropping on October 26 KST, and the JYP Entertainment girl group have already revealed the music video teasers for their title song "I Can't Stop Me".



Watch TWICE's making-of video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.