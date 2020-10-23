11

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X partner up in latest 'Fatal Love' teaser images

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Fatal Love'.

In the teasers, the MONSTA X members duo up in all-black outfits against a red backdrop continuing the concept from their previous teasers. After their epic film 'Fantasia X', MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29 KST, album preview on November 1, and the album release on November 2.

What do you think of MONSTA X' 'Fatal Love' comeback concept?

  1. MONSTA X
  2. FATAL LOVE
0 454 Share 92% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
8 hours ago   97   38,635
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
14 hours ago   116   59,703
Victoria, Sulli, Krystal, Amber, YoonA, IU, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo
Most Popular Female Korea Idols and Actresses
12 hours ago   12   2,795

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND