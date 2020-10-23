MONSTA X partner up in latest 'Fatal Love' teaser images

MONSTA X have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Fatal Love'.



In the teasers, the MONSTA X members duo up in all-black outfits against a red backdrop continuing the concept from their previous teasers. After their epic film 'Fantasia X', MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29 KST, album preview on November 1, and the album release on November 2.



What do you think of MONSTA X' 'Fatal Love' comeback concept?

