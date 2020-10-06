The Boyz take home #1 on this week's SBS MTV 'The Show' with comeback title track 'The Stealer'

On October 6, The Boyz took home their third #1 trophy with their comeback title track "The Stealer" on SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the first place nominees included The Boyz, EVERGLOW, and fromis_9. Notably, The Boyz's Jooyeon and EVERGLOW's Sihyun are currently active as hosts of 'The Show' alongside Kim Min Kyu, going head to head against each other for this week's 'The Show Choice' trophy.

In the end, the honor of #1 went to The Boyz! This marks The Boyz's 3rd win with "The Stealer" so far, as they also took home the #1 trophy last week on MBC Music's 'Show Champion' and Mnet's 'M! Countdown'.

Congratulations to The Boyz! You can also catch The Boyz's "The Stealer" performance from this week's 'The Show', below.