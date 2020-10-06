VIXX's N greets fans with a message of gratitude as he officially returns from his mandatory military service

VIXX's N has officially returned to the status of an ordinary citizen/K-Pop star, after completing his mandatory military service of 1 year and 7 months!

N wrote on October 7 via his Instagram, "I'm back and well!! It was a time that can be considered long if you see it that way, but also short if you see it another way, and it was a very precious time as I experienced and learned a lot; as such, I will become a Cha Hak Yeon who works even harder while thinking of the many who are still serving out nation and sending my cheers to them. Thank you so much for waiting for me and for your encouragements. Salute!"

The VIXX member also shared some handsome photos in uniform for his fans, looking back on his mandatory service one more time. Welcome back, N!

