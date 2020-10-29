Song Min Ho gives preview of 2nd full album 'Take' from his workroom

Song Min Ho has dropped a 'workroom sampler' of his second full album 'Take'!



In the album teaser, the WINNER member gives a preview of all the songs on his upcoming album straight from his personal recording room.



Song Min Ho participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all 12 tracks, including his title song "Run Away", working alongside hit producers like Kang Uk Jin, Diggy, Future Bounce, AiRPLAY, and more. Featuring artists in Song Min Ho's upcoming album include BewhY, DPR Live, meenoi, as well as the return of MOBB with Bobby.



Song Min Ho's 'Take' drops on October 30 KST. Which track do you like best so far?



