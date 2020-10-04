Rocket Punch's Juri gives tips on learning Korean pronunciation in latest vlog

In Rocket Punch's Juri's latest personal vlog series '#Juriful_Days', Juri brings us along on a typical training day, and gives us tips on learning Korean pronunciation.

In the video, Juri talked about how she learned the lyrics for the group's previous releases and shared how she improved her learning method. She revealed that during the recording for their debut, she relied heavily on annotating the Korean lyrics with Japanese syllabary katakana. However, during the recording for their first comeback, she came to realize that a better method would be to use English alphabets as katakana's pronunciation is limited. She also talked about how he would listen to the music demo and write down hangul (Korean alphabets) of the lyrics over and over to memorize them.

Check out the vlog above and Rocket Punch's latest release 'Juicy' below!