Apink's Hayoung flexes wins as imposter in Among Us

On October 4, Apink's Hayoung uploaded a highlight clip of her playing the game Among Us.

The popular game Among Us is a strategy multiplayer game with two roles: Imposter and Crewmate. Imposters' objective is to eliminate all the crewmates before they figure out the imposter's identity or complete all the tasks given to them while crewmates' objective is to complete all their tasks while figuring out who the imposter is. This clip highlights the games Hayoung played as an imposter where she cleverly strategized her gameplay leading her to victory in both games featured.

What do you think about Hayoung's gameplay?