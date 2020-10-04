4

0

Misc
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Apink's Hayoung flexes wins as imposter in Among Us

AKP STAFF

On October 4, Apink's Hayoung uploaded a highlight clip of her playing the game Among Us

The popular game Among Us is a strategy multiplayer game with two roles: Imposter and Crewmate. Imposters' objective is to eliminate all the crewmates before they figure out the imposter's identity or complete all the tasks given to them while crewmates' objective is to complete all their tasks while figuring out who the imposter is. This clip highlights the games Hayoung played as an imposter where she cleverly strategized her gameplay leading her to victory in both games featured. 

What do you think about Hayoung's gameplay? 

  1. Hayoung
1 1,341 Share 100% Upvoted

1

maya-lee23 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

My favorite game

Share
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
13 hours ago   40   12,394
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
13 hours ago   40   12,394

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND