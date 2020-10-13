NCT's new member Sungchan tries to perfect his very own jingle to memorize all 23 members' names on Mnet's 'NCT World 2.0'

NCT 2020's first ever Mnet variety, 'NCT World 2.0' is coming this week!

In a new pre-release clip for 'NCT World 2.0' above, the show gives a taste of what impossible missions each of the 23 NCT members will face within this unique NCT 2020 multiverse. The mission shown above involves NCT's newest Korean member, Sungchan!

Sungchan's task is to list out the names of all 23 NCT 2020 members in order, based on the given jingle. Even NCT members who debuted much earlier than Sungchan like Taeyong noted how difficult this mission was, while other members like Haechan and Jungwoo had more fun singing the NCT-names jingle.

Mnet's 'NCT World 2.0' premieres this October 15 at 7:50 PM KST, so don't miss out!