Refund Sisters's 'Don't Touch Me' continues its perfect all-kill streak 24-hours and counting

Refund Sisters's debut single "Don't Touch Me" has just hit the 24-hour mark since its first perfect all-kill back on October 12 at 1:30 PM KST, maintaining its perfect all-kill streak all 24 hours and counting!

Released back on October 10, Refund Sisters's "Don't Touch Me" quickly rose to the top of various domestic realtime and daily music charts, rising to #1 on the weekly iChart on October 12. Composed by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Goon, "Don't Touch Me" marked the birth of the first ever girl group produced by Ji Mi Yoo of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo'.

The group is made up of Man Ok (Uhm Jung Hwa), Chun Ok (Lee Hyori), Eun Bi (Jessi), and Sil Bi (MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa).

Congratulations to the Refund Sisters!