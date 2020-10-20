Song Min Ho unveils 2nd concept teaser film for his solo comeback title track 'Run Away'

WINNER's Song Min Ho has unveiled a 2nd concept teaser film for his upcoming solo comeback title track, "Run Away".

In this concept teaser film, Song Min Ho conveys a mixture of different facial expressions and bodily motions in front of a white wall, as if starring in a soundless, one-man film of his very own. Do you think he could be acting out the lyrics to his new song "Run Away" through his emotions and actions?

Composed, written, and produced by Song Min Ho alongside Kang Uk Jin and Diggy, "Run Away" will be released as a part of Song Min Ho's upcoming 2nd full album 'Take'. You can look forward to the album's worldwide drop this October 30 at 6 PM KST!