Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HYO x Raiden drop MV for 'Think About Me' feat. Coogie

AKP STAFF

Hyoyeon and Raiden have dropped their music video for "Think About Me" featuring Coogie.

In the MV, Hyoyeon and Raiden have fun around the city and DJ in a club. "Think About Me" is a new track from 'SM Station', and it's described as a song with powerful bass rhythm, a catchy hook, and lyrics about someone longing for their past lover.

Watch HYO x Raiden's "Think About Me" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



shinee21ss688 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

good!

yoonsukki2161 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

HYO, hwaiting <3

