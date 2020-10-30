HYO x Raiden drop MV for 'Think About Me' feat. Coogie

Hyoyeon and Raiden have dropped their music video for "Think About Me" featuring Coogie.



In the MV, Hyoyeon and Raiden have fun around the city and DJ in a club. "Think About Me" is a new track from 'SM Station', and it's described as a song with powerful bass rhythm, a catchy hook, and lyrics about someone longing for their past lover.



Watch HYO x Raiden's "Think About Me" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.







