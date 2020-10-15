EXO's Chen spends a lonely day in 'Hello' MV

EXO's Chen has dropped his music video for "Hello".



In the MV, Chen spends a lonely day at home as he remembers the past. "Hello" has a serene concept fit for chilly autumn weather, and it's a ballad single about wanting to express your feelings to someone but not being able to find the words.



Watch Chen's "Hello" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions for the lyrics.



