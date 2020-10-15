7

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

EXO's Chen spends a lonely day in 'Hello' MV

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen has dropped his music video for "Hello".

In the MV, Chen spends a lonely day at home as he remembers the past. "Hello" has a serene concept fit for chilly autumn weather, and it's a ballad single about wanting to express your feelings to someone but not being able to find the words.

Watch Chen's "Hello" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions for the lyrics. 

 

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
  3. HELLO
1 948 Share 64% Upvoted

0

czennie4lyfe30 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I broke,

I cried

i couldn't help it.

My vocal King Jongdae ❤️❤️❤️

this song was amazing, I love it.

Share
EXO, Chen
EXO's Chen spends a lonely day in 'Hello' MV
54 minutes ago   1   939
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
5 days ago   144   43,476
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
20 hours ago   25   89,715

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND