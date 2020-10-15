4

(G)I-DLE's Minnie & Miyeon sing 'We Already Fell in Love' for 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Miyeon are the voices behind "We Already Fell in Love" for the 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST.

The music video follows part-time worker Sun Woo Joon (played by Lee Jae Wook) as his feelings slowly grow for piano major Goo Ra Ra (Go Ara). "We Already Fell in Love" is about unexpectedly falling for someone, and it serves as a sweet love theme for the two main characters.

Listen to "We Already Fell in Love" above! Have you been watching the drama?

