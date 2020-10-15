Ha Sung Woon reportedly making a comeback this November

Ha Sung Woon is reportedly making a comeback this November.



On October 15, reports revealed Ha Sung Woon is expected to make a comeback next month. The comeback marks 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June. Expectations are high about the HOTSHOT member's next album as he worked as a producer for all his tracks on his previous release.



Are you excited for Ha Sung Woon's comeback?