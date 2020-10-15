3

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Ha Sung Woon reportedly making a comeback this November

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon is reportedly making a comeback this November.

On October 15, reports revealed Ha Sung Woon is expected to make a comeback next month. The comeback marks 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June. Expectations are high about the HOTSHOT member's next album as he worked as a producer for all his tracks on his previous release.

Are you excited for Ha Sung Woon's comeback? 

  1. Ha Sung Woon
1 341 Share 100% Upvoted

0

yvangelica1,830 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

yeees!!

Share
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   144   43,399
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
18 hours ago   25   87,320

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND