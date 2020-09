WEi has unveiled the first MV teaser for their upcoming debut.

In this teaser, the boys all gather round on top of a roof where they express their youthful freedom. Shot during the hours of twilight, the magical tone of the sky boosts the dreamy mood of the concept. The title song "Twilight" has been produced by Pentagon's Hui.

Are you excited for OUI Entertainment's new rookie group? Their debut mini-album 'Identity: First Sight' will be released on October 5 at 6 PM KST.