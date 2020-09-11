Members of X1, JBJ, & 1THE9 come together as OUI Entertainment's new boy group WEi drops debut 'Identity: First Sight' trailer

Fans aren't ready for this highly-anticipated new OUI Entertainment boy group, made up of former X1, JBJ, Rainz, and 1THE9 members!

The first official K-Pop boy group to debut under OUI Entertainment, WEi consists of 6-members. The team is led by the undeniable visual center Kim Yo Han, formerly the #1 ranked winner of 'Produce X 101' and the visual center of X1. He's then joined by former JBJ member/solo artist Kim Dong Han, former Rainz member/solo artist Jang Dae Hyun, former 'Produce X 101' and 'YG Treasure Box' contestant Kang Suk Hwa, and finally, former 1THE9 members Kim Jun Seo and Yoo Yong Ha.

On September 11, WEi unveiled a long-awaited teaser trailer titled 'Identity: First Sight', dropping the first hint toward the group's upcoming debut, which has just been confirmed for October 5! You can check out the mystical trailer film above while you wait for more details on WEi's debut schedule.

Meanwhile, the WEi members are also currently greeting fans through their pre-debut web reality series, 'OUI Go Up'.