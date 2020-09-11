4

TREASURE light up against the sky in 'I Love You' MV filming spoiler

TREASURE have dropped their music video filming spoiler for "I Love You"!

The teaser features TREASURE on the set of their MV and reveals a preview of their choreography as well as a clip of the track itself. "I Love You" is the title song of the YG Entertainment group's second single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', which drops on September 18 KST.

Check out TREASURE's "I Love You" MV filming spoiler above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

