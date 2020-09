BLACKPINK have been newly announced as the endorsement models for 'Pepsi' in China, Vietnam, Thailand, and The Philippines!

'Pepsi China' initially began teasing the announcement earlier this week via Weibo, as you can see below.

And now, special BLACKPINK-themed 'Pepsi' products have hit store shelves in Asia-Pacific areas!

Some fans decided to express their excitement for the new announcement on Twitter! What do you think of 'Pepsi's new BLACKPINK theme?