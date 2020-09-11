2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

VAV release scenic 2nd MV teaser for comeback title track 'Made For Two'

D-3 until VAV's return with their 6th mini album, 'Made For Two'!

The group has just released a second MV teaser for their upcoming comeback title track also called "Made For Two", where the members captivate fans with their heart-fluttering visual close-ups. 

Meanwhile, VAV's upcoming 6th mini album 'Made For Two' contains a total of 5 brand-new tracks. The boys' title song is a medium-tempo dance genre inspired by Scandinavian and North European styles, with lyrics reminiscing the beautiful memories of a parted lover. 

Stay tuned for the full release of VAV's "Made For Two" MV and mini album, coming on September 15 at 12 PM KST!



