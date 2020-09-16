SuperM unveil their acting skills with 7 different love confessions in latest teaser for tvN's 'SuperM's As We Wish'

SuperM's very own tvN variety series 'SuperM's As We Wish' premieres next week!

In this unique series, the SuperM members will be showcasing 7 different transformations, all based on each member's personal wishes. These transformations range from never-before-seen performance concepts, to trying out part-time jobs for the first time ever, as well as SuperM's very own romance drama!

The first episode of 'SuperM's As We Wish' brings viewers SuperM's very own romance drama, starring all 7 members of SuperM as well as a female lead representing the group's fans. In a new teaser for the first episode above, you can see all of the SuperM members confessing their love to the female lead in 7 different ways, also unveiling their acting skills for the first time!

Can't wait to see more? tvN's 'SuperM's As We Wish' premieres next week on September 25 at 11:10 PM KST!