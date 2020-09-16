3

BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s Yun Jung Hwan hides in the shadows in his final comeback concept trailer

AKP STAFF

BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s maknae Yun Jung Hwan is the final member up for the group's comeback mini album, 'The Intersection: Belief'!

A strong, consistent theme of the color blue appears again in Yun Jung Hwan's individual concept trailer (above), as the idol hides himself in the dark shadows, behind a broken statue, and more. BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s upcoming 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' will mark the group's first ever comeback since their debut last year, showcasing an upgraded side to the team's sound and color. 

Be ready for more of BDC's teasers leading up to their full comeback on September 23 at 6 PM KST!

