Jay Park, pH-1, Golden & BIG Naughty hang out in 'Oscar' MV

Jay Park, pH-1, Golden, and BIG Naughty have dropped their music video for "Oscar".



In the MV, the 4 H1GHR Music artists wake up in their funky apartments and talk about texting a girl. "Oscar" is a sweet track about wanting to hang out with someone you're interested in, and it's a track from the H1GHR MUSIC labelmates' 'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE' album.



'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE' is the other half of the label's compilation album 'RED TAPE: H1GHR'.



Watch the "Oscar" MV above.




