1

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Jay Park, pH-1, Golden & BIG Naughty hang out in 'Oscar' MV

AKP STAFF

Jay Park, pH-1, Golden, and BIG Naughty have dropped their music video for "Oscar".

In the MV, the 4 H1GHR Music artists wake up in their funky apartments and talk about texting a girl. "Oscar" is a sweet track about wanting to hang out with someone you're interested in, and it's a track from the H1GHR MUSIC labelmates' 'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE' album.

'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE' is the other half of the label's compilation album 'RED TAPE: H1GHR'. 

Watch the "Oscar" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Jay Park
  2. PH-1
  3. OSCAR
  4. GOLDEN
  5. BIG NAUGHTY
1 177 Share 25% Upvoted

1

hydrasf96 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

what kind of convention of posers....

and did they really steal the font from Friends? I mean....cheap move

Share
Heize, Psy
Heize signs on with Psy's P-Nation
5 hours ago   10   8,356
Pentagon
Pentagon sing 'Twenty-Twenty' for drama OST
40 minutes ago   1   435
Super Junior, Eunhyuk, Donghae
Super Junior D&E drop 'B.A.D' performance MV
47 minutes ago   0   236
Heize, Psy
Heize signs on with Psy's P-Nation
5 hours ago   10   8,356

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND