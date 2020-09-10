ITZY unveil the cute characters they created in collaboration with LINE Friends

Previously, ITZY announced their collaboration with LINE Friends in making special characters for the group.

On September 10th KST, the LINE Friends academy unveiled the draft of the characters that the members have designed. The process of the design was updated through the official social media page of LINE Friends Creative Academy and fans were able to keep up with the progress.

Many fans anticipated and waited for the designs to be released wondering what kind of characters the ITZY members would create.

When the characters were finally unveiled, many netizens admired the drawing skills of ITZY and the cuteness of the character designs.

Netizens' Commented:

"Lya is so cute."

"You can see their first drawing and their process. I think the members looked in the mirror as they drew. So cute."



"They drew the characters really well."



"Lya looks the same as Lia. So cute."



"All the characters look like them, that's so cute."

"I'm not part of their fandom but I can see that they each have their characteristic in the characters. That's so cute."

"Wow, they're so talented. How can they make the character so well like that."

"LOL, she named her character Lya. That's so cute."

"The character looks exactly like each member. So cute. omg."

"Chaeryeong's character is so cute too."

"They're all cuties."

