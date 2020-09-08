Oh My Girl's YooA drops 'Bon Voyage' performance MV

Oh My Girl's YooA has dropped her performance music video for "Bon Voyage"!



In the MV, YooA and her dancers take on a fairy concept as they perform the track's beautiful choreography. "Bon Voyage" is the Oh My Girl's solo debut single, and it's about wanting to get back in touch with nature and emotion.



Watch YooA's "Bon Voyage" performance video above and her MV here if you missed it.