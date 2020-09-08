fromis_9 reveal group teaser images for 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 have revealed group teaser images for 'My Little Society'.
In their latest teasers, fromis_9 are ready to celebrate and party together at home. As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.
fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.
Take a look at fromis_9's latest teasers below!
