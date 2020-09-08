0


Bae Jin Young x Kim Yo Han reveal '2020 Pepsi x Starship Heritage Project' collab

Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han have released a teaser for their  '2020 Pepsi x Starship Heritage Project' collaboration!

The teaser video features clips of CIX's Bae Jin Young and WEi's Kim Yo Han along with the Pepsi hashtag "For the love of it." The two artists are following previous 'Pepsi x Starship' collaborations by Kang Daniel and ZicoVIXX's Ravi and GFriend's Eunha, and Rain and Soyu.

Stay tuned for updates on Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han's collab.

