2

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

SHINee's Taemin tells fans SM Entertainment ruined his comeback?

AKP STAFF

SHINee's Taemin told fans his agency SM Entertainment ruined his comeback.

Taemin is set to make a solo comeback with his full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' on September 7 KST, but it looks like his comeback isn't going according to plan. On September 4, the SHINee member posted a message on the 'Dear.U Bubble' platform, stating that a preview of his upcoming song was revealed without prior notice on his reality series 'Rare Taem'.

He wrote, "I don't know why the 'Criminal' song was released on 'Rare Taem', but... it's not a bright song... Why was it used like this? My plans have collapsed. I'm so upset. It's the kind of song that shouldn't have given a first impression like this. It's really so depressing. Really."

As 'Rare Taem' has a cheerful concept, it seems Taemin felt it wasn't appropriate to use the track "Criminal", which has a darker tone. Fans are now complaining to the label on Taemin's behalf, asking SM Entertainment to edit the reality show episode.

What are your thoughts on the issue?

  1. SHINee
  2. Taemin
1 7,248 Share 100% Upvoted

-5

funkahole2-5,484 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND