SHINee's Taemin tells fans SM Entertainment ruined his comeback?

SHINee's Taemin told fans his agency SM Entertainment ruined his comeback.



Taemin is set to make a solo comeback with his full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' on September 7 KST, but it looks like his comeback isn't going according to plan. On September 4, the SHINee member posted a message on the 'Dear.U Bubble' platform, stating that a preview of his upcoming song was revealed without prior notice on his reality series 'Rare Taem'.



He wrote, "I don't know why the 'Criminal' song was released on 'Rare Taem', but... it's not a bright song... Why was it used like this? My plans have collapsed. I'm so upset. It's the kind of song that shouldn't have given a first impression like this. It's really so depressing. Really."



As 'Rare Taem' has a cheerful concept, it seems Taemin felt it wasn't appropriate to use the track "Criminal", which has a darker tone. Fans are now complaining to the label on Taemin's behalf, asking SM Entertainment to edit the reality show episode.



What are your thoughts on the issue?