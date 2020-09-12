Girls' Generation's Seohyun says she's been obsessed with 'How You Like That' & does her own impression of BLACKPINK

Girls' Generation's Seohyun says she's been loving BLACKPINK lately.



On the September 12th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Seohyun and her 'Private Lives' co-star Go Kyung Pyo featured as guests, and the Girls' Generation member revealed, "There's a song I've been obsessed with lately. Because I keep listening to it, I follow along with the choreography, and I do impressions of the members' voices too. I think Heechul would know it for sure, but I don't know about the other folks here."



Seohyun then did impressions of Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie's parts in the song "How You Like That". She also covered BLACKPINK's choreography for the song as well as BoA's "Valenti".



Check out Seohyun's clips on the show above and below!



