Jay Park, Sik-K, Golden & pH-1 drop 'Gotta Go' MV teaser

Jay Park, Sik-K, Golden, and pH-1 have dropped their music video teaser for "Gotta Go"!



The MV teaser reveals a high-energy beat along with footage of the rap artists bopping to the music, stepping out of a car, and more. "Gotta Go" is a track from the H1GHR MUSIC labelmates' upcoming 'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE' album set to drop on September 16 KST.



'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE' is the other half of the label's compilation album 'RED TAPE: H1GHR'.



"Gotta Go" drops on September 14 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?





