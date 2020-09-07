CL continues to tease her long-awaited return with 4th intro video

6

CL is gearing up to make her highly anticipated return!

On September 7 KST, the former 2NE1 leader released her 4th intro video announcing her return. In the video, she is seen joined by the phrase "HONEY, WORLD IS MINE AIN'T NO RUNNING FROM IT."

Meanwhile, all of her intro videos have featured an original beat made for the idol by "Harlem Shake" hitmaker Baauer and up-and-coming musician Holly. CL is currently working on a new album, coming less than a year after her December 2019 project album 'In The Name Of Love.'

Check out the intro video above!

