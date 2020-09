BTS are next up to treat fans to an exciting performance to enjoy from home, with the 'Recording Academy's 'Press Play' series!

In the performance video, the BTS members get dressed up in their funky, retro styles to deliver an upbeat stage of "Dynamite". The members send out their love to fans in a glowing purple room, while the 'Recording Academy' highlights some of BTS's latest achievements this year.

Check it out above!